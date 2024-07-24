SI

Red Sox Inching Closer to Contract Extension With Manager Alex Cora, per Report

Boston is gaining momentum to sign its manager for the long term.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora looks on from the dugout during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are gaining momentum in agreeing to a contract extension with manager Alex Cora.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Wednesday the deal is in the range of a three-year contract worth $21.75 million, which would make Cora the second-highest paid skipper in baseball behind Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell (five years, $40 million). ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the news.

Currently in his sixth year as Boston's skipper, Cora has logged a 494–416 record (.543 winning percentage) and led the Red Sox to two playoff appearances, including the 2018 World Series in his first season at the helm.

The Red Sox have finished in last place in the AL East in back-to-back seasons, but Cora has his team in the mix for a wild-card spot this season. Entering Wednesday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies, the Red Sox were 54–46 and just one game back of the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals in the wild card standings.

Boston hired Cora ahead of the 2018 MLB season. He was fired in 2020 for his involvement in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal as the Houston Astros' bench coach, but re-hired in '21 after serving a year-long suspension.

