Red Sox Announce Key Starting Pitcher Out With Injury for Yankees Wild-Card Series
In this story:
The Boston Red Sox will face the rival New York Yankees in an AL wild-card series that kicks off on Tuesday, and they made a surprising announcement Monday when manager Alex Cora said starting pitcher Lucas Giolito has been left off the roster with an elbow issue.
Giolito had a very strong regular season for the Red Sox, finishing with a 10-4 record and 3.14 ERA.
The Red Sox will have their ace, Garrett Crochet, going in Game 1 and Bryan Bello likely on the mound in Game 2. Giolito would have been the starter for Game 3 if the series is able to get that far. Now, if it does, Cora will have a tough decision to make.
