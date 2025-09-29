SI

Red Sox Announce Key Starting Pitcher Out With Injury for Yankees Wild-Card Series

Andy Nesbitt

Alex Cora and the Red Sox will be without starting pitcher Lucas Giolito vs. the Yankees.
The Boston Red Sox will face the rival New York Yankees in an AL wild-card series that kicks off on Tuesday, and they made a surprising announcement Monday when manager Alex Cora said starting pitcher Lucas Giolito has been left off the roster with an elbow issue.

Giolito had a very strong regular season for the Red Sox, finishing with a 10-4 record and 3.14 ERA.

The Red Sox will have their ace, Garrett Crochet, going in Game 1 and Bryan Bello likely on the mound in Game 2. Giolito would have been the starter for Game 3 if the series is able to get that far. Now, if it does, Cora will have a tough decision to make.

