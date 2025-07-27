SI

Red Sox Get Promising Aroldis Chapman Update After Closer Left Early With Injury

The reliever was replaced in the eighth inning of the Red Sox's win over the Dodgers.

Aroldis Chapman left Sunday's Red Sox win early.
While Red Sox Nation likely all held their collective breath when closer Aroldis Chapman left Sunday's game with an injury, manager Alex Cora seems to believe there's nothing to worry about.

When speaking with reporters following the team's 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston's skipper nonchalantly relayed that Chapman left with a "tight back."

"He should be OK," Cora continued, while also saying that the closer will likely avoid a stint on the injured list.

Chapman has been spectacular for the Red Sox out of the bullpen this season, recording 18 saves in 44 appearances while posting a career-low 1.31 ERA. He was also voted an All-Star for the first time since 2021.

After riding a 10-game winning streak into the mid-summer break, Boston is just 4-5 since—albeit against juggernauts that include L.A., the Chicago Cubs, and the Philadelphia Phillies. They remain a half-game ahead of the Texas Rangers in the American League wild-card race and are headed to Minnesota on Monday for a three-game series against the Twins.

