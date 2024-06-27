Fans Gathered to Watch Water Pour Down Fenway Park Steps During Rain Delay and It Was Electric
The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox tried to play a game at Fenway Park on Wednesday night but Mother Nature had different plans, delivering heavy rain in the second inning. After play was abandoned to wait out the system, fans took to the venerable ballpark's concourse, where a popup tourist attraction emerged for people to gawk at from afar. Video of water pouring down a staircase to the upper deck made its way on social media as well so people all warm and dry in their homes could enjoy the beauty of hydraulic power from afar.
The best things in life really are free. Or free after paying a bunch of money for tickets, parking, foodstuffs and memorabilia.
Play never resumed because the rain wouldn't relent, the field became too saturated and also who would ever pull rubbernecking crowds from water cascading down stairs for a baseball game anyway?
The two teams will pick up play on August 26th when the Blue Jays swing through Boston again. The stairs will eventually dry. Memories of watching that stuff come down in droves will last forever.
It also makes you think about how many times this has happened at Fenway over the past 112 years without being properly documented on social media. By now it has to be a pastime. Maybe there's been strong word of mouth that heavy percipitation brings excellent rain-delay theater. Secret's out now.