Red Sox Finalizing Deal With Nathaniel Lowe After DFA by Nationals
The Red Sox may have found a solution to their need at first base.
Following the Nationals' decision to designate Nathaniel Lowe for assignment, the veteran first baseman is reportedly finalizing a deal to join the Red Sox, according to ESPN's MLB insider Jeff Passan.
Lowe, 30, signed with the Nationals this offseason and played in 119 games this year. He has a .665 OPS with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs, but a -0.4 WAR.
Boston has had a hole at first base since Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury in a base running accident. Rafael Devers was approached about taking over at the position, but refused and was eventually traded. Surprisingly, the Red Sox didn't make a move at the trade deadline to address the position, either.
They'll bring Lowe aboard in hopes that he can provide some stability at first base, though he could find himself in a platoon with Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro.
Lowe is in his seventh MLB season and has 105 home runs and 397 RBIs in 805 career games.