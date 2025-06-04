Red Sox Reveal Renderings of New Building That Will Tower Over Green Monster
Fenway Park's iconic Green Monster could soon be overshadowed by a corporate building.
As reported by the Boston Globe on Wednesday morning, Fenway Sports Group—the holding conglomerate that owns the Boston Red Sox—is moving forward with the first phase of a massive redevelopment project around Fenway Park.
Said first phase includes a seven-story building on Landsdowne Street that will sit just between Fenway's 37-foot left field wall and the Massachusetts Turnpike. The building will reportedly include office and retail space and stand at 129 feet—towering over the ballpark's beloved Green Monster.
Here's a look at some of the renderings:
"While a formal agreement is still in progress, the current plan is for the building to serve primarily as the future home of the Red Sox and Fenway Sports Group’s main offices, who are expected to occupy the majority of the space," a spokesperson told the Globe in a statement.
The earliest the project could start is reportedly "mid-to-late 2026."