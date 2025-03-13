Red Sox Announce Former All-Star Pitcher Will Begin Season on Injured List
Optimism is sky-high for the Boston Red Sox in 2025, but the team will have to begin its season with one of its starting pitchers out of the rotation.
Pitcher Lucas Giolito will begin '25 on the injured list, manager Alex Cora told reporters Thursday morning. Giolito, 30, has not pitched since 2023.
“We’re going to be tested right away," Cora said via Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.
Giolito signed with the Red Sox on Jan. 3, 2024 before elbow surgery cost him all of last season. He exercised a player option for '25.
The pitcher remains best-known for his years with the Chicago White Sox. From 2017 to '23, he went 59-52 with a 4.20 ERA and 1,077 strikeouts, receiving Cy Young votes every year from 2019 to '21.
He spent a rough '23 season with three teams, going a combined 8-15 for the White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. Giolito began his career with the Washington Nationals in 2016.