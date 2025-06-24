SI

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Has Heated Ejection After Very Strange Double Play

Andy Nesbitt

Alex Cora was ejected in the fifth inning of the Red Sox's loss to the Angels on Monday night.
The Boston Red Sox lost their third straight game on Monday night and their manager, Alex Cora, was not around to lead the team in the final few innings as he was ejected for the second straight contest.

This one came after the Red Sox ran into a very strange double play in the top of the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cora was not happy after Abraham Toro-Hernandez was tagged out at second moments after Jarren Duran was tagged out in a rundown between second and third. Cora thought Toro-Hernandez was blocked from touching second base and had some words for the ump. He then apparently went a little too far with his message and was tossed.

That led to a very heated argument between Cora and the ump:

The play wasn't reviewable, which likely led to Cora's frustrations reaching a fever pitch. The Red Sox lost the game 9-5 and are now 40-40 on the season.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated.

