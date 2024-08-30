SI

Red Sox Nearly Turned Rare Triple Play After Pitcher's Incredible Diving Catch

What a play.

Weissert (57) catches the bunt in the ninth inning at Fenway Park.
Weissert (57) catches the bunt in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox nearly turned a rare triple play during the club's 2-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Thursday night.

Right-handed pitcher Greg Weissert, who came on in relief for Boston in the top of the ninth inning, found himself in a bit of a pickle after he allowed a single to Ernie Clement and a walk to left fielder Davis Schneider to start the inning. That's when Weissert, needing outs, took matters into his own hands.

Blue Jays second baseman Leo Jimenez, looking to move the runners over, squared to bunt, but caught a little bit too much air on the attempt. Weissert dove full extension to make the catch, then immediately turned and fired to second to double off Clement, who was already halfway to third.

Shortstop Ceddane Rafaela then quickly threw to first to attempt the third out, but Schneider narrowly beat the throw back to the bag.

Check out the impressive play.

It would have been just the 17th 1-6-3 triple play in MLB history-and the first in 27 years-according to Baseball Almanac records dating back to 1876.

