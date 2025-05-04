SI

Red Sox Pitcher Got Weirdest Assist on Out After Being Hit in Face With Ball

Garrett Crochet narrowly avoided a possible serious injury Sunday.

Patrick Andres

Garrett Crochet was lucky to avoid a serious injury on this play.
Garrett Crochet was lucky to avoid a serious injury on this play. / NESN
In this story:

History will show that, on May 4, 2025, Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet got his first assist of the season against the Minnesota Twins.

That will not do the play justice.

With nobody out in the top of the fourth inning Sunday, Crochet faced Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa hit a comebacker straight toward Crochet, and it struck the pitcher on the nose. Second baseman Kristian Campbell picked up the ball and threw Correa out.

The thoroughly strange play was scored 1-4-3, with Crochet getting credit for an assist because he touched the ball—albeit nasally. The pitcher's nose bled a bit, and he was checked by the trainer before play resumed.

A close-up of the play revealed how close Crochet was to a possible serious injury.

Crochet's eight assists last season with the Chicago White Sox were a career high, but it's a near certainty that none of them were quite as painful as this one.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB