Red Sox Pitcher Got Weirdest Assist on Out After Being Hit in Face With Ball
History will show that, on May 4, 2025, Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet got his first assist of the season against the Minnesota Twins.
That will not do the play justice.
With nobody out in the top of the fourth inning Sunday, Crochet faced Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa hit a comebacker straight toward Crochet, and it struck the pitcher on the nose. Second baseman Kristian Campbell picked up the ball and threw Correa out.
The thoroughly strange play was scored 1-4-3, with Crochet getting credit for an assist because he touched the ball—albeit nasally. The pitcher's nose bled a bit, and he was checked by the trainer before play resumed.
A close-up of the play revealed how close Crochet was to a possible serious injury.
Crochet's eight assists last season with the Chicago White Sox were a career high, but it's a near certainty that none of them were quite as painful as this one.