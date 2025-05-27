Red Sox Prospect Shows Up in 'Jeopardy' Clue Thanks to Unique Name
Jhostynxon Garcia was promoted to the Boston Red Sox's Triple A Worcester club a little over a week ago. On Monday night he was a clue on Jeopardy!.
Garcia was name-dropped in the "Culture, In the Popular Sense" category, with contestant Miles Tepper, a graduate student from California, telling Ken Jennings a nickname in the form of a question worth $400.
Tepper either knew that Garcia's nickname was "Password" or just recognized that people use passwords to unlock things online. Based on the fact that Tepper's response was what is a password, he may have just used context clues and known nothing about the No. 5 prospect in the Sox's organization.
You can watch the clue and correct response on Reddit.
And here's video of Garcia hitting a home run in his Triple A debut with the announcer saying, "The password has arrived!"
Garcia's nickname showed up on Jeopardy! the day after his first hitless game in Triple A, but he still has 10 hits in 24 at bats start since joining Worcester.