Red Sox Prospect Roman Anthony Sneaks Out of Minor League Game Like Taylor Swift
Boston Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony is going to be in the spotlight quite a bit.
Considered to be one of the top prospects in all of baseball, and with his call-up to the majors likely coming soon, he’s getting quite the reception from fans attending his games with the Triple A Worcester Red Sox.
Apparently, that attention has become so great in recent days that it is sometimes necessary to sneak him out of the ballpark and onto the team bus. In a video shared to social media, Anthony could be seen hiding in an equipment trolley covered in gear as he rolled out past fans waiting for an autograph.
Have you seen those videos of how Taylor Swift sneaks onto the stage when there are 100,000 people waiting and watching to get their first glimpse of her? Basically the same thing here, as the team jokingly referenced this in their post of the great escape.
To his credit, there are also plenty of videos of Anthony making time for fans and autographing as needed. It seems that the trip in the laundry cart was either a true necessity to keep the show moving, or maybe just a fun bit of team bonding.
Either way, it worked.
Red Sox fans are hoping Anthony’s next trip—whether in a car, plane, train or laundry cart—ends with him in the majors.