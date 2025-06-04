Red Sox Prospect Smoked First Triple-A Home Run While His Parents Were Interviewed
Blaze Jordan picked a good time for his first dinger.
Timing is everything.
During the third inning of the Worcester Red Sox's 9-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday afternoon, freshly called-up prospect Blaze Jordan smoked his first Triple-A home run into deep left field. Making the moment even more special was the fact that his parents were being interviewed by the NESN broadcast while it happened.
Here's a look at the perfectly timed dinger from Worcester's Polar Park:
So cool.
Jordan was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2020 MLB draft. He's slashing .323/.416/.538 over 46 games across both AA and AAA this seasonm with seven home runs and 39 RBI. Given the way Boston is playing this season, perhaps he'll get a chance at the big leagues sooner rather than later.
