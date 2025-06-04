SI

Red Sox Prospect Smoked First Triple-A Home Run While His Parents Were Interviewed

Blaze Jordan picked a good time for his first dinger.

Mike Kadlick

Blaze Jordan swings the bat.
Blaze Jordan swings the bat. / Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images.
In this story:

Timing is everything.

During the third inning of the Worcester Red Sox's 9-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday afternoon, freshly called-up prospect Blaze Jordan smoked his first Triple-A home run into deep left field. Making the moment even more special was the fact that his parents were being interviewed by the NESN broadcast while it happened.

Here's a look at the perfectly timed dinger from Worcester's Polar Park:

So cool.

Jordan was drafted by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2020 MLB draft. He's slashing .323/.416/.538 over 46 games across both AA and AAA this seasonm with seven home runs and 39 RBI. Given the way Boston is playing this season, perhaps he'll get a chance at the big leagues sooner rather than later.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/MLB