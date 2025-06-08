Red Sox Rookie Dropped Ruthless Line About Yankees Ahead of First Start in New York
One of MLB's most infamous rivalries is taking center stage again on Sunday as the Boston Red Sox are in the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees.
For some players, the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry is nothing new, having played in it many times throughout their career. For others, such as Boston's rookie pitcher Hunter Dobbins, it's a chance to make a statement.
Sunday's game will be the first time in his career Dobbins has pitched against the Red Sox's most hated rivals, and his comments prior to the game suggest he's more than up to the task, and already fully immersed in the culture in Boston.
"This is one that I’ve had circled for a long time," Dobbins told Gabrielle Starr of The Boston Herald. "My dad was a diehard Red Sox fan. And I've said it before, that if the Yankees were the last team to give me a contract, I’d retire."
"I grew up watching the Red Sox a lot, but I knew I wanted to do this as a career," Dobbins said when asked about what team he supported growing up. "I didn't get attached to a team, but I grew up watching (the Red Sox), and just, I think out of disdain for the Yankees, I watched anybody but them."
The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, as the competing AL East sides will both be looking to win the rubber match of their three-game set. Dobbins is set to start the series finale, in what will be his first taste of MLB's most renowned rivalry. Entering the game, Dobbins has made nine pitching appearances in 2025, including seven starts. He owns a 4.06 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings. He's hoping to leave a lasting impression during Sunday's game.
"I think whoever I was playing with or whoever I would have been drafted by, I'd still hate the Yankees, so Sunday should be a fun one," Dobbins said. "I'm hoping I hit a career-high in velo or something... I'm ready for it. Sunday can't come fast enough."
First pitch for Sunday's clash is set for 7 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.