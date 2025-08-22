Red Sox Rookie Roman Anthony Loved Getting Booed During First Game at Yankee Stadium
Boston Red Sox rookie phenom Roman Anthony got his first chance to play at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night and more than made the most of it, blasting a two-run homer to put his mark on the storied rivarly. There will likely be many, many more chapters as he embarks on what is expected to be a long and productive career in Boston.
He punctuated the moment with a well-earned bat flip. After the game he revealed that he didn't even know he was doing that.
“It just happened. I don’t even know. I don’t usually do that,” he said.
Anthony also spoke about his first time in hostile territory and how the Bronx crowrd lived up to his expectations, and then some.
“It’s probably what I imagined and maybe even a little more,” Anthony said. “For me, I love playing in that atmosphere. I love getting booed. I love everything about it.
It's just a single game but that sounds like bad news for Yankees fans. If an opposing player feeds off the negativity and then shuts it up by blasting a tape-measure home run that's perhaps a sign that a new strategy is in order.
Not that New York is suddenly going to be super nice to the presumed future face of the Red Sox or anything. Let's not get crazy. And of course it's way easier to enjoy the boos when one is winning and contributing. They might hit a little different during a prolonged team slide or slump on the plate.