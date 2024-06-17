Red Sox Set Franchise Stolen Base Record vs. Yankees
It's not often that the Boston Red Sox, an organization that has been in existence since 1901, make franchise history.
They did just that on Sunday night against the rival New York Yankees.
The Red Sox racked up a team record nine stolen bases during Sunday's win over the Yankees, exploiting the lackluster arm strength of New York catcher Jose Trevino in order to gain an advantage on the base paths.
Trevino owns the slowest velocity among qualified MLB catchers on throws to second base, something that seems to have played a factor in Boston's approach on the base paths.
The Red Sox were successful on nine of their 10 attempted steals during the nationally broadcast game on ESPN. Trevino managed to throw out Rob Refsnyder during the fifth inning, but was otherwise futile in his efforts to prevent Boston from swiping a free bag.
Shortstop David Hamilton had a particularly successful evening on the base paths, stealing four bases in the 9–3 win, bringing his season tally to 18. Jarren Duran added two steals, giving him 17 on the year.
Trevino admitted it was "frustrating" to surrender so many stolen bases, but noted that he just needs to "make better throws and get the ball out."