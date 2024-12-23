SI

Red Sox to Sign Longtime Dodgers Pitcher, World Series Hero to One-Year Contract

Walker Buehler and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a one-year deal according to reports.

Blake Silverman

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Buehler celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game five to win the 2024 World Series.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Buehler celebrates after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in game five to win the 2024 World Series. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have come to terms on a deal with former Dodgers' ace Walker Buehler. Buehler threw the final out in the 2024 World Series to close out the New York Yankees in five games, which gave the Dodgers their second title in five years.

Buehler now heads to Boston on a one-year, $21.05 million deal according to multiple reports. Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports was the first to report Buehler's new deal, which includes incentives and is pending a physical.

The 30-year-old right-hander recorded a 5.38 ERA and 1–6 record in 16 starts for the Dodgers during the regular season. His fortunes turned in the postseason as Buehler ended the postseason title run with 10 scoreless innings, which he capped off with a save in Game 5 of the World Series after recording the win in Game 3.

Boston traded for former Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet on Dec. 11 to bring in a new No. 1 starter. Now, the Red Sox add Buehler to a new-look rotation alongside Crochet, Lucas Giolito, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello. Patrick Sandoval is included as well, who is expected to return from Tommy John surgery toward the latter half of the season.

Buehler closed out the Yankees' most recent season and now joins their bitter rival.

