Red Sox Sign Two-Time All-Star Catcher to Minor-League Deal
The Boston Red Sox placed catcher Connor Wong in the 10-day IL earlier this week after he sustained a fractured finger.
Due to be without him for a while, the Red Sox made a move to shore up the position. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Boston has agreed to a minor-league deal with two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal.
Grandal, 36, spent the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he featured in 72 games and recorded a .704 OPS with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. The Red Sox will be his sixth home in MLB since making his debut back in 2012 with the San Diego Padres. He's also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox.
Grandal, a 13-year veteran, last made an All-Star Game in 2019 when he was with the Brewers. That season, he slashed .246/.380/.468 with a career-high 28 home runs and 77 RBIs.
With Wong on IL, Boston currently rosters two catchers; Carlos Narvaez and Blake Sabol.