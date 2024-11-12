SI

Red Sox Have Substantial Competition for Reunion With Starting Pitcher

Boston's former ace is reportedly on their radar this offseason.

Mike Kadlick

Eovaldi gets ready to pitch against the Royals.
Eovaldi gets ready to pitch against the Royals. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
As the MLB's 2025 offseason begins, the Red Sox have a former ace on their radar.

According to WEEI's Rob Bradford, Boston is among "about a dozen teams" who have shown interest in starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. He declined his 2025 player option on Nov. 4 and is set to hit free agency this winter.

Eovaldi, 34, spent the last two seasons in Texas and became the Rangers' ace down the stretch of their 2023 World Series run. The righty went going 5-0 over six starts and posted a 2.95 ERA with 41 strikeouts. He spent 2018 to '22 with the Red Sox, and famously pitched six relief innings—on no rest—in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series, earning him the nickname "Nasty Nate."

A reunion with Eovaldi would be considered a major get for Boston, which is desperate for some above-average starting pitching. As a unit, Alex Cora's hurlers notched just a 4.04 ERA in 2024 while allowing 1,363 hits (t-8th worst), and striking out just 1,353 batters (20th).

Eovaldi may not be the Red Sox' only free agent target, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're one of four teams set to meet with star slugger Juan Soto this week in California. Soto is also scheduled to meet with the Blue Jays, Mets and Yankees.

