Red Sox Unexpectedly Trading Rafael Devers to Giants Left MLB Fans in Awe

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers
The MLB world was absolutely floored when FanSided's Robert Murray reported a blockbuster trade on Sunday, which will send Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants.

Per Murray, the trade involves Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and other assets heading to the Red Sox.

it's a stunning deal considering Boston locked down Devers on a long-term contract extension in 2023, just over two years ago. He's due to make $27 million next year and then $28.5 million each season through the 2033 campaign.

Devers has spent his entire career with the Red Sox, and looked destined to play at Fenway Park throughout his prime. Baseball fans were in awe over the unexpected trade, and they took to social media to express their disbelief.

Never a dull moment.

