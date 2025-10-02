Red Sox, Yankees Will Make History by Both Starting Rookies in Winner-Take-All Game
When the Red Sox and Yankees played their most famous playoff series in 2003 and '04, Boston pitcher Connelly Early was one and two years old. New York pitcher Cam Schlittler, senior citizen, was two and three.
A generation later, both teams are electing to trust these youngsters with their playoff lives. Early, 23, will start against Schlittler, 24, in Game 3 of the American League wild-card series Thursday—making them the second pair of rookies to start against each other in a winner-take-all playoff game.
As Sarah Langs of MLB wrote on social media, the first rookie duo to oppose each other in that scenario were Braves pitcher Ian Anderson and Dodgers pitcher Dustin May in the 2020 National League championship series. Neither pitcher took a decision, but Los Angeles won the game 4–3 and went on to win the World Series.
Early's assignment is particularly shocking, as the Virginia product debuted in the major leagues on Sept. 9. Schlittler, who posted a 2.96 ERA in 73 innings this season, was one of the most productive rookie pitchers in baseball.
The winner of Thursday's showdown will advance to the ALDS to meet the East Division champion Blue Jays.