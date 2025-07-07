Reds Starter Andrew Abbott Gives Honest Reaction to All-Star Game Snub
Andrew Abbott had a pretty blunt reaction to not being selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
So far in 15 starts this season, the 26-year-old lefty is 7–1 with a 2.15 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and 78 strikeouts against 22 walks in 83 2/3 innings. He has been excellent. When asked about not making the National League All-Star team, he was honest.
"It's not frustration, those guys that got picked deserved it, by far," Abbott said. "I mean, I think I did enough to deserve it, but at the end of the day, I don't control it, so I don't put a lot on it."
He added that he would be prepared to go to the game if another pitcher happens to drop out.
His full response is below.
The advanced metrics don't favor Abbott's case for including as much as traditional stats do. His fWAR of 1.9 ranks 18th among NL pitchers, and his xFIP of 4.11 would rank 25th if he had thrown enough innings to qualify. Those numbers might have something to do with his snub.