Reds' Brent Suter Unleashed Harry Caray Impression After Getting Pulled From Game

Brent Suter pulled out his impression of Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray this week.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brent Suter (31) jokes with manager Terry Francona (77) as he’s pulled in the eighth inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
As Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona came onto the field on Tuesday to take relief pitcher Brent Suter out of the game on Tuesday, Suter though Francona was gonna ask him what would legendary broadcaster say Harry Caray say in the moment.

Suter pitched 1 2/3 innings in the Reds' win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday, allowing no hits, walks or runs and striking out three. He said after the game that Francona often asks him what Caray would say, and in preparation for that question, Suter began his impression of Caray. Instead, Francona was actually just pulling Suter from the game.

"I thought he was coming out asking me 'What would Harry Caray say?' because throughout the day he's always asking me, 'What would Harry Caray say about this? What would Harry Caray say about that?'" Suter said. "So I thought I beat him to the punch. He wasn't actually asking that at all, but I went like, 'It's great to be out there. You guys have a good one today, let's win a ballgame.'"

Suter didn't beat Francona to the punch and was instead taken out, but did get to say his impression of Caray anyway. Lyon Richardson, Tony Santillan, and Connor Phillips would come in to pitch after Suter, and helped lead the Reds to a 5-4 win over the reigning American League champs.

Overall, Suter has a 3.26 ERA and has struck out 27 this year for the Reds.

