Reds, Ex-Yankees Catcher Jose Trevino Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension
The Cincinnati Reds on Thursday agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with catcher Jose Trevino, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The extension is worth nearly $15 million and includes a club option for the 2028 season.
The Reds acquired Trevino from the New York Yankees in exchange for relief pitcher Fernando Cruz and catcher Alex Jackson in December of 2024. Trevino was ticketed to become a free agent in 2026 on his old deal but will now be under contract with Cincinnati through '27, with the potential for one more season should the club pick up his option.
Trevino spent the first four seasons of his career with the Texas Rangers before he was traded to the Yankees in '22. He blossomed into an All-Star in his first season in New York, winning a Gold and Platinum Glove as he developed into one of the best defensive catchers in the game.
Lauded for his adept pitch-framing and collaboration with pitchers, Trevino will be an important figure for a young Reds pitching staff. He also figures to see plenty of playing time in '25 with fellow backstop Tyler Stephenson set to begin the season on the Injured List with an oblique strain.
Cincinnati opens the '25 regular season on March 27 against the San Francisco Giants.