Reds Phenom Elly De La Cruz's Latest Homer Landed Where Most Players Can't Reach
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz hit a ball where few players can during the team's series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
In the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park, De La Cruz smoked a 1–0 cutter from Pirates right-hander Daulton Jeffries. It easily cleared the wall in center field and landed atop the TriHealth Riverboat Deck above the batter's eye.
De La Cruz stood in the batter's box for an extra second to properly admire his latest bomb.
Statcast measured De La Cruz's exit velocity at 111.5 mph. It had a launch angle of 33 degrees and traveled 439 feet through the air before landing on top of the boat.
It was De La Cruz's 14th homer of the 2024 season, setting a new career high for the 22-year-old phenom. De La Cruz came into Monday's game batting .243/.338/.447 while leading MLB in stolen bases (37).