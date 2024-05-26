Reds’ Grounds Crew Member Hilariously Gets Eaten by Tarp Monster Amid Rain Delay
The Tarp Monster claimed another victim during a rain delay in Sunday’s Cincinnati Reds-Los Angeles Dodgers game at Great American Ballpark.
From time to time, the notorious creature of Cincinnati lore has infamously swallowed up a select few Reds ground crew members during weather delays, its massive, all-enveloping maw proving inescapable for the poor and unfortunate souls who happened to stumble or trip up during the rollout of the tarp.
On Sunday afternoon, one unlucky Reds ground crew member faced that cruel fate as she disappeared under the tarp and was forced to army-crawl her way out of the darkness.
“Good news, bad news,” the Reds announcer said. “Good news, the Reds are up four. Bad news, Tarp Monster did get one member of the grounds crew… You see the single-yup, there’s somebody under there.”
The Reds were up 4-0 before the rain delay in the top of the sixth inning. Reds’ Nick Martini and Jonathan India each had two-run singles off Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto.