Reds' Hunter Greene Puked on Mound After Delivering 95-MPH Fastball vs. Pirates
Cincinnati Reds right hander Hunter Greene had a rough start to his outing Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.
Green walked leadoff batter Andrew McCutchen on six pitches to begin the first inning. To start the next at-bat against Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, Greene fired a 95-mph fastball for strike one. But after releasing the baseball, Greene leaned over and threw up on the mound.
The Reds' training staff went out to check on Greene after the incident but he remained in the game.
Reynolds homered later in the at-bat, and the Pirates plated three runs before the first inning was over. Greene was removed from the game after allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over four innings.
It was the second consecutive outing that Greene got sick on the mound. He experienced similar symptoms in his last start against the Pirates and cited over-hydration as the reason for throwing up.
Over 16 starts this season, Greene has registered a 5–2 record, 3.79 ERA and is striking out 10 batters per nine innings.