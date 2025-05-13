Reds Owner Releases Statement After Pete Rose Was Reinstated by MLB Commissioner
After nearly 40 years, MLB announced on Tuesday that it had reinstated 17-time All-Star and Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose, a big first step towards Rose being posthumously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Rose, MLB's all-time hits leader who spent 19 of his 24 seasons with the Reds, was banned from baseball in 1989 after an investigation determined he gambled on games while managing Cincinnati.
Shortly after the news broke, Reds Principal Owner and Managing Partner Bob Castellini released a statement expressing how "thankful" the organization was for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's decision to reinstate Rose.
"Pete is one of the greatest players in baseball history, and Reds Country will continue to celebrate him as we always have," Castellini said in the statement. "We are especially happy for the Rose family to receive this news and what this decision could mean for them and all of Pete's fans."
Rose, the 1963 National League Rookie of the Year award winner and the 1973 NL MVP, was a member of three World Series-winning clubs, including the "Big Red Machine" Reds, which captured consecutive championships in 1975 and ’76. Rose passed away at the age of 83 in September of 2024.
The Rose family, which had petitioned for Rose to removed from the ineligible list, preferred that a decision be made before Wednesday, which is Pete Rose Night at Great American Ballpark.
Now, the Reds and Rose's family will get to enjoy Wednesday's festivities with the knowledge that the Cincinnati legend is a step closer to the Baseball Hall of Fame.