Cincinnati Reds' Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Arizona Diamondbacks
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Wednesday night at Great American Ballpark. They've lost seven-straight games and have fallen to 16-20 on the season.
Graham Ashcraft started for the Reds. He gave up three runs in five innings and had two strikeouts.
Stuart Fairchild struck first with an RBI single in the second inning.
Pavin Smith shortly evened the scoring field with a double that drove in Gabriel Moreno. Christian Walker walked in the same inning which scored another run and gave the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead.
Jeimer Candelario was the only other player to drive in a run for the Reds as Santiago Espinal scored after a double RBI.
A Moreno single and a Eugenio Suárez home run gave the Diamondbacks a two-run lead before the Reds rallied.
Jake Fraley scored on a TJ Friedl single in the bottom of the ninth. Jonathan India came to the plate with runners on second and third base, with two outs. He flied out to right field and the Reds' losing streak continued.
Up Next
The Reds play the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 1:10 p.m. ET.
