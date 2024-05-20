Former Cincinnati Reds Seventh Round Pick Promoted to Double-A Chattanooga
The Reds picked Dominic Pitelli in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The former Miami (FL) standout has been promoted directly from Low-A Daytona to Double-A Chattanooga, bypassing the usual High-A step.
In his stint with the Daytona Tortugas, Pitelli showcased his versatility, posting a robust .290 batting average with an impressive .868 OPS. His performance at the plate was complemented by his agility on the bases, as he successfully stole 10 bases.
The quick promotion for the 22-year-old shortstop a good sign. Hopefully he has success in Double-A and can continue to advance in the Reds' minor league system.
