Cincinnati Reds Blow Lead in Ninth, Lose to Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night.
Gabriel Moreno got the day started for the Diamondbacks with a home run in the second inning. That was later counterpunched with the Reds' first score which came from a two-RBI double off the bat of Spencer Steer. Steer brought in Santiago Espinal and Elly De La Cruz to score.
Joc Pederson hit a home run for the Diamondbacks to center field which tied the game 2-2.
Mike Ford had both a RBI single and a RBI triple in this one, which gave the Reds a 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. Reds closer Alexis Diaz hit a batter and walked two more to load the bases with just one out. Kevin Newman hit a walk-off single to score two runs and secure the win for the Diamondbacks.
The Reds fall to 17-24 on the season. They've seven games back in the National League Central Division.
Up Next
The Reds play the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 pm ET.
