Cincinnati Reds Blow Lead in Ninth, Lose to Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5

The Reds are 17-24 on the season. They've lost three-straight games.

Caleb Sisk

May 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first base Mike Ford (38) reacts after hitting
May 13, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds first base Mike Ford (38) reacts after hitting / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Monday night.

Gabriel Moreno got the day started for the Diamondbacks with a home run in the second inning. That was later counterpunched with the Reds' first score which came from a two-RBI double off the bat of Spencer Steer. Steer brought in Santiago Espinal and Elly De La Cruz to score.

Joc Pederson hit a home run for the Diamondbacks to center field which tied the game 2-2.

Mike Ford had both a RBI single and a RBI triple in this one, which gave the Reds a 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the ninth. Reds closer Alexis Diaz hit a batter and walked two more to load the bases with just one out. Kevin Newman hit a walk-off single to score two runs and secure the win for the Diamondbacks.

The Reds fall to 17-24 on the season. They've seven games back in the National League Central Division.

Up Next

The Reds play the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 pm ET.

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, and All Bearcats, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 