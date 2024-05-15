Cincinnati Reds Beat Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2, Snap Three-Game Losing Streak
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Cincinnati is 18-24 on the season following the win.
Hunter Greene allowed just two runs and five hits in seven innings. He finished with five strikeouts and issued one walk.
The Reds' bats also came alive, as Will Benson hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give Cincinnati a 4-2 lead. Jeimer Candelario finished 2-for-4 with a RBI. He's been on a hot streak at the plate over the past week, which is a great sign for the veteran following a slow start to the season.
Stuart Fairchild, Santiago Espinal Jake Fraley Candelario also had RBI's to help Cincinnati snap their losing streak and get back in the winning column.
Up Next
The Reds play the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. ET in the series finale.
