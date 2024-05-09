Inside The Reds

The Good, Bad and Ugly From the Cincinnati Reds' 4-3 Loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Reds are 16-20 on the season.

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Wednesday night. They've lost seven-straight games.

Here's the good, bad, and ugly from the loss:

The Good

The ninth inning was solid for the Reds as they were so close to rallying for a win. They got the game winning runner to second base, but Jonathan India flew out to right field to end the game.

Jeimer Candelario finished 3-for-4 with one RBI. It's good to see him get going at the plate.

The Bad

Elly De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He's hit a bit of a slump over the past week.

The Ugly

The losing streak has grown to seven. The Reds need to turn this around before it’s too late. They've struggled in one-run games so far this season.

The Reds play again on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET as they look to finally snap the streak.

