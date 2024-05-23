Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Reds Lose Again, Fall to San Diego Padres 7-3
The Reds lost to the Padres 7-3 on Wednesday night. They fall to 20-29 on the season and have lost eight of their last nine games and 16 of their last 20. The Reds were only able to muster up six hits, while Padres hitters had 14.
Here are our postgame observations:
Nick Martinez Struggles in Starting Role
Nick Martinez once again struggled at Great American Ball Park, as he got the start with Nick Lodolo on the injured list.
In our series preview, we discussed how Martinez has given up 31 hits and 16 earned runs in 21 innings as a starter, compared to just 10 hits and two earned runs in 17 1/3 innings as a reliever. He has also been a much better pitcher away from Great American Ball Park. Opponents have a .319/.353/.479 slash line against him at home, while they have a slash line of .186/.200/.237 against him on the road.
He threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, five earned runs, while striking out two. His struggles help set the tone for what became a rough night for the home team.
The Candy Man
Jeimer Candelario continues to play better after a slow start to the season. He entered Wednesday;s game with a wRC+ of 111 and was slashing .280/.321/.440 since May 8
He added two hits tonight, including a home run in the first inning, which at the time tied the game 1-1.
Elly De La Cruz Mini Slump
Coming into today, Elly De La Cruz was 8-for-39 with four of those hits all coming in one game. He was 0-4 tonight dropping his average to .256 on the year. His 8-for-43 stretch is less than ideal, especially with the rest of the lineup struggling.
Tyler Stephenson Continues to Show Power
Tyler Stephenson continues to tack on extra base hits as he ripped a two-run double in the sixth inning. He is one of the lone bright spots at the plate for the Reds this season.
Carson Spiers Encouraging Appearance
Carson Spiers has looked really good in his last two times out of the bullpen. He has thrown 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, one run, while striking out four, and not walking a single batter.
Up Next
The Reds play the Padres again on Thursday at 1:10 ET.
