Cincinnati Reds Ran Over by San Diego Padres' Lineup in 7-3 Loss at Great American Ballpark
The Cincinnati Reds fell to the San Diego Padres 7-3 on Wednesday night. They fall to 20-29 on the season.
The Reds were ran over by a Padres lineup that amassed 14 hits on the night. Cincinnati managed just six hits.
Jeimer Candelario did his part, finishing with two hits, including a solo home run the tied the game 1-1 in the first inning.
Nick Martinez got the start with Nick Lodolo on the injured list. He struggled for most of the night. After three relatively quiet innings for the Padres lineup, they scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth, and two in the sixth. Five of the Padres seven total runs were scored off Martinez.
Brent Suter relived Martinez and allowed one earned run (two total) on four hits in an inning of work. Carson Spiers made sure the Reds didn’t have to expend any other arms from the pen, as he tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.
The Reds have now lost 16 of their last 20 games overall and eight of their last nine contests at home.
Up Next
The Reds and Padres will play the rubber match of this three game set on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Frankie Montas is set to toe the rubber against San Diego’s Matt Waldron.
