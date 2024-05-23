Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Ran Over by San Diego Padres' Lineup in 7-3 Loss at Great American Ballpark

The Reds lost on Wednesday, falling to 20-29 on the season.

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) observes play in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds won, 2-0.
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) observes play in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds won, 2-0. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds fell to the San Diego Padres 7-3 on Wednesday night. They fall to 20-29 on the season.

The Reds were ran over by a Padres lineup that amassed 14 hits on the night. Cincinnati managed just six hits.

Jeimer Candelario did his part, finishing with two hits, including a solo home run the tied the game 1-1 in the first inning.

Nick Martinez got the start with Nick Lodolo on the injured list. He struggled for most of the night. After three relatively quiet innings for the Padres lineup, they scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth, and two in the sixth. Five of the Padres seven total runs were scored off Martinez.

Brent Suter relived Martinez and allowed one earned run (two total) on four hits in an inning of work. Carson Spiers made sure the Reds didn’t have to expend any other arms from the pen, as he tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

The Reds have now lost 16 of their last 20 games overall and eight of their last nine contests at home.

Up Next

The Reds and Padres will play the rubber match of this three game set on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET. Frankie Montas is set to toe the rubber against San Diego’s Matt Waldron.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 