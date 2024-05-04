Rather Than Promoting Veteran to Majors, Cincinnati Reds Opt to Release Veteran Power Hitter
CINCINNATI — The Reds decided to release veteran Mike Ford according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
Ford opted out of his minor league contract earlier this week, which meant Cincinnati could retain him by signing him by calling him up to the majors. Instead, the Reds decided to move on from the veteran.
Ford posted a .297 batting average in Triple-A Louisville with six home runs, 15 RBI and a .381 on-base percentage in 91 at-bats. It's a bit surprising that they didn't retain him, given his production at the plate for the Bats.
