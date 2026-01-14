Cincinnati Reds 2026 Lineup Projection Looks All Too Familiar

Spring Training is approaching in a hurry. With less than a month away until pitchers and catchers report to Goodyear, Cincinnati Reds beat writer Mark Sheldon projected what the everyday lineup might look like.

TJ Friedl - CF Noelvi Marte - RF Elly De La Cruz - SS Spencer Steer 1B Sal Stewart - DH JJ Bleday - LF Tyler Stephenson - C Matt McLain - 2B Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B

This lineup is very similar to what last year's lineup looked like, which struggled offensively in a big way. JJ Bleday replaces Austin Hayes and Sal Stewart replaces Gavin Lux in this projection.

With this lineup, it certainly feels like the front office is clinging to the hope that many of these players will bounce back after a rough 2025 season.

Guys like Matt McLain, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Spencer Steer would fall into that bucket.

There is still a month for the front office to go out and find an impact bat that this team desperately needs to help this offense heading into the 2026 season.

You can see Sheldon's full article here.

