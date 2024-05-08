Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Continue to Struggle at the Plate, Fall to Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2

The Reds have lost six-straight games

Caleb Sisk

Cincinnati Reds second base Jonathan India (6) reacts after striking out looking in the second
Cincinnati Reds second base Jonathan India (6) reacts after striking out looking in the second / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Tuesday night.

The Reds continue to struggle at the plate. They finished with just three hits and didn't score until Jonathan India hit a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Frankie “two-seam” Montas played well in his return. He pitched six innings, giving up just two runs on four hits. He also had seven strikeouts.

A Corbin Carroll three-run home run and a Ketel Marte solo shot home run helped Arizona take control of the game in the seventh inning.

The other two came from Carroll again as he had an RBI single and an RBI force out early in the game.

On the bright side we had the chance to see India hit his second home run of the season. Tyler Stephenson hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Cincinnati has lost six-straight games. They're 16-19 this season.

They'll look to rebound on Wednesday night against the Diamondbacks.

