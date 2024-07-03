Rhys Hoskins Painfully Took One for the Team in Brewers Win Over Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Tuesday night at Coors Field. While the Rockies' pitching staff has the worst ERA in baseball and has surrendered 99 home runs this season, the Brewers relied on grit and determination to get the victory.
The Brewers scored their first and second runs on base hits and then, with one out and the bases loaded in the ninth, Willy Adames tied the game with a sacrifice fly. After the Rockies intentionally walked Garrett Mitchell to load the bases with two outs, Rhys Hoskins pinch hit for Jake Bauers.
Hoskins fell behind in the count 0-2, but battled back taking two balls and fouling off two pitches to stay alive. And then he got plunked in the elbow, which drove in what would turn out to be the game-winning run.
There aren't many instances where you get hit by a pitch and are so happy about it that you high-five a teammate before you head to first, but this is the kind of thing you get to do when you're having a season like the Brewers are.
Milwaukee currently has a six game lead over the Cardinals in the NL Central and holds the sixth-best record in baseball while maintaining the 22nd highest payroll, which is less than half what the Cubs are paying to be the last place team in the division this year. That's why you have to take one for the team.