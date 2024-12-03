Rob Manfred Claims There's 'Buzz' Around 'Golden At-Bat' Rule Among MLB Owners
As Rob Manfred continues to look for ways to spice up Major League Baseball, he apparently is considering a new out-of-the-box idea.
MLB's commissioner recently told Puck's John Ourand that the "Golden At-Bat" rule has some fans throughout the league.
"There are a variety of [rule change ideas] that are being talked about out there. One of them—there was a little buzz around it at an owners' meeting—was the idea of a 'Golden At-Bat.'" Manfred said on The Varsity podcast.
Most probably haven't heard of the proposal for a "Golden At-Bat," but the basic concept is that a team could choose one at-bat in every game to use its best hitter regardless of where they are in the lineup. So if, say the New York Yankees had the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, they could bring Aaron Judge to the plate even if it wasn't his turn in the order. It would be a one-time replacement, not a substitution like a pinch hitter.
There could be variations on it. As The Athletic's Jayson Stark points out, restricting the rule only to teams trailing at the time could be an interesting constraint. It could also lead to scenarios where a hitter bats one spot before his turn in the lineup, so what would happen if he gets on base? Would the original hitter take his spot on the bases, for the Golden hitter to step back in the batter's box for a second consecutive at-bat? There is a ton to think through here.
"That rule, and things like that, are in the conversation-only stage right now," Manfred clarified on the podcast.
One thing is for sure: If the "Golden At-Bat" rule is eventually implemented, scorecards are going to be an absolute mess.