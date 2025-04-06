Roberto Clemente Jr. Shares Strong Message After Pirates Remove Logo at PNC Park
The Pittsburgh Pirates got themselves into some hot water after fans noticed the club replaced a logo honoring Roberto Clemente with an advertisement at PNC Park during the team's 9-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday night.
The new advertisement was promoting Surfside, a canned cocktail line, and immediately elicited angry reactions from Pirates fans who were confused as to why the organization scrubbed the old logo honoring the Hall of Famer.
Roberto Clemente Jr. was among those surprised by the move and later issued a lengthy statement on X responding to the Pirates' decision to replace his father's logo:
"Yesterday, I was shocked to learn that the Clemente 21 sign—a tribute to my father on the right field wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh—had been removed and replaced by an advertisement. This change was made without any communication or consultation with our family," Clemente Jr. wrote. "While we appreciate that the Pirates acknowledged their failure to inform us, it reveals a broader issue: a lack of meanginful collaboration between the organization and on matters that are deeply personal and historically significant to us and the fans.
"We have always been open to building a sincere and lasting partnership with the Pirates, one grounded in respect and shared values. Our hope is that this moment serves as an opportunity for reflection, paving the way for a more thoughtful, transparent, and collaborative relationship moving forward.
"I intend to reach out to the Pirates directly to explore this further."
The Pirates noted in their statement that the Clemente logo that was installed in 2022 was "never meant to be a permanent tribute."
The team additionally stated its plans to ensure that Clemente's legacy lives on in the league, which included having the MLB recognize Roberto Clemente Day and allowing all Pirates players to wear No. 21 in the franchise legend's honor.