MLB Umpire Had the Most Casual Ejection of Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli
The Minnesota Twins lost to the Kansas City Royals, 4-2, on Monday night to fall to 3-7 on the season. Their manager, Rocco Baldelli, wasn't around to see the final few innings because he was ejected in the bottom of the sixth after arguing with the home plate umpire about a pitch clock violation.
While managers getting tossed from games is nothing new, this was a fun one as the ump, Nic Lentz, found a very casual way to tell Baldelli that his evening was over.
In the video below Baldelli is yelling at Lentz for a while before the ump tells him a few times to stop it and then when Baldelli doesn't stop, Lentz turns and does best ejection move of the season.
Just some tremendous vibes there from Lentz.
