SI

MLB Umpire Had the Most Casual Ejection of Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli

Andy Nesbitt

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected from Monday's game against the Royals.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected from Monday's game against the Royals. / @MLB
In this story:

The Minnesota Twins lost to the Kansas City Royals, 4-2, on Monday night to fall to 3-7 on the season. Their manager, Rocco Baldelli, wasn't around to see the final few innings because he was ejected in the bottom of the sixth after arguing with the home plate umpire about a pitch clock violation.

While managers getting tossed from games is nothing new, this was a fun one as the ump, Nic Lentz, found a very casual way to tell Baldelli that his evening was over.

In the video below Baldelli is yelling at Lentz for a while before the ump tells him a few times to stop it and then when Baldelli doesn't stop, Lentz turns and does best ejection move of the season.

Just some tremendous vibes there from Lentz.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB