Rockies Agree to One-Year Contract With Ex-No. 1 Draft Pick
A day after being released by the Los Angeles Angels, center fielder, right fielder and pinch hitter Mickey Moniak has reportedly found a new home.
Moniak has agreed to a one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies worth $1.25 million, according to a Wednesday evening report from Mark Feinsand and Thomas Harding of MLB.com. The 26-year-old was the first pick of the 2016 MLB draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.
In 124 games with the Angels in 2024—the most sustained action of his big-league career—Moniak slashed .219/.266/.380 with 14 home runs and 49 RBIs. He hit .280 with 14 home runs in 85 games in 2023, his best season by bWAR.
Moniak's Tuesday release garnered attention because he had actually won an arbitration case against Los Angeles in the winter. He was due to make $2 million in salary, but will receive significantly less from the Angels as salaries won in arbitration cases are not guaranteed.
The Rockies are scheduled to open their season Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.