Rockies’ Ryan McMahon Found Coolest Way to Easily Steal Home vs. Pirates

This might have been the best steal of home in MLB history.

Andy Nesbitt

Ryan McMahon made this look way too easy.
Home runs are cool but seeing someone steal home might be the most exciting play in baseball. You have to have some guts to make it happen, as well as some luck.

Or, you can just be really smart like Colorado's Ryan McMahon and take advantage of the catcher being a bit lazy in between pitches.

That's what seemed to happen Saturday in Colorado, as McMahon saw Pirates catcher Yasmani Grandal throwing a high ball back to the pitcher and he decided to make a break for home plate.

The result? Maybe the easiest steal of home in MLB history.

Check this out:

Well played, Ryan McMahon. Well played.

