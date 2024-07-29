SI

Rockies Set Painful Record for Most Whiffs in a Game

They went down swinging.

Josh Wilson

Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Colorado Rockies kept it close on Sunday, ultimately losing 5–4 to the San Francisco Giants. While the scoreline was tight, their offensive effort came with a lowlight stat that set a pretty unpleasant record.

The Rockies, according to Opta, had the most whiffs (swings and misses) in a game since the data became available over 25 years ago.

Amazingly, the Rockies and Giants both struck out 11 times in the game, but four different Rockies had two strikeouts in the game. Their proclivity to swing and miss helped the Giants keep their pitch count down, with San Francisco only throwing 144 to Colorado's 173.

The Rockies have the second-highest strikeout rate in MLB at 25.8%. They sit 25.0 games back in the NL West.

Fans had reactions ranging from anger to good old fashioned sarcasm:

