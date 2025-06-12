Rockies Were So Fired Up After Their First Walk-Off Win of the Season
There have been plenty of lows and not very many highs for the Colorado Rockies this season, but when things do go their way, they're not afraid to celebrate the small victories.
The Rockies picked up their 13th win of the season on Thursday afternoon, staging a dramatic comeback against the San Francisco Giants to secure a walk-off, 8–7 win. It was Colorado's first walk-off win of the campaign, and the team was deservedly fired up in the aftermath.
The Rockies were trailing 7–5 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but they managed to get some runners on base against Randy Rodriguez, who surrendered a pair of hits and two walks. With runners on second and third in a 7–6 game, Orlando Arcia laced a line drive to left field that scored the game-tying run in Thairo Estrada and the game-winning run in Ryan McMahon.
Arcia was delighted after delivering the walk-off hit, and his teammates rushed out into the infield to celebrate his late heroics. Colorado's outfielders could be seen emptying the cooler over his head moments later.
Arcia was only acquired by the Rockies on May 28, but it hasn't taken him long to make an impact.
Colorado improved to 13-55 on the year with the win, and put an end to a seven-game San Francisco win streak in the process.