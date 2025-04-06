Rockies Turn First Triple Play of New MLB Season, Team's First in a Decade
The Colorado Rockies turned the first triple play of the new MLB season Tuesday. In the top of the second inning, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson hit a ground ball to third base with runners on first and second.
Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon fielded the ball near the bag and tagged third. He then fired the ball to Kyle Farmer at second, who cleanly turned it and hit Michael Toglia at first base to beat Wilson and quickly end the inning.
The 5-4-3 triple play marked the fifth triple play in Rockies history and the first since 2015. After the play, McMahon and starting pitcher Germán Márquez slapped their gloves together to celebrate the feat as Colorado improbably got out of an early jam. Farmer smiled with Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar as they ran toward the dugout.
The Rockies' last triple play came on Sept. 1, 2015 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Athletics haven't hit into a triple play since 2021 when they did so against the New York Yankees according to the AP.
Before Saturday, the last triple play across the MLB occurred on Sept. 24, 2024 when the San Diego Padres turned one in the ninth inning to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers and clinch a playoff berth.