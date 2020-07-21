Inside the Seams
Top Stories
All Things Rockies
Down On The Farm
Write 'em Cowboy

July 21, 1959: Red Sox Became Final MLB Team to Integrate

Tracy Ringolsby

It took 12 years and 96 days from Jackie Robinson debuting with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, and becoming the first African-American player to appear in an MLB game, until Pumpsie Green made his debut on July 17, 1959, and the Boston Red Sox became the last of the 16 original Major League Franchises to break the color line.

The same Jack Robinson, who the Red Sox worked out in 1945, and declined to sign, despite a strong workout for Robinson.

The Red Sox had purchased Green from the minor league Oakland Oaks in 1955, and he debuted in the Boston system with Albany in 1956. He was invited to the Red Sox spring training camp in 1959, made a strong impression, but was sent to Triple-A Minneapolis to open the season.

After hitting .328 in 98 games for Minneapolis, Green finally got his call to the big leagues, and debuted in a game against the White Sox at Comiskey Park when he got the call to pinch-run for Vic Wertz in the eighth inning on July 21, 1959.

A week later, when pitcher Don Wilson became the second African-American to appear for the Red Sox, Green, in his fourth big-league game, delivered his first big-league hit. 

greenfiles

Green would play for the Red Sox through the 1962 season, after which he was dealt in a package, which included Tracy Stoddard, who had given up Roger Maris' 61st home run, to the New York Mets for Felix Mantilla.

Green would play only 17 games for the Mets in 1963, spending the bulk of his playing time at Triple-A Buffalo. He spent the 1964 team with Buffalo, and then appeared in 33 games between Buffalo and Detroit's Triple-A Syracuse affiliate in 1965 before hanging up his spikes.

After he retired, Green spent more than 20 years working as a truant officer, baseball coach and and summer school math teacher at Berkeley (Ca.) High School. 

On July 17, 2019, four days shy of the 60th anniversary of his Red Sox debut, Green died at the age of 85. 

integrate
Comments

MLB At Large

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Marquez Finds Himself No. 1 in Rockies Rotation

German Marquez sees drawing Rockies Opening Day start at Texas as just the beginning for him reaching goals.

Tracy Ringolsby

Matt Kemp Has Made Powerful Statement as a Coors Field Visitor

Rockies looking for Matt Kemp to add right-handed impact bat to lineup heavy on left-handed hitters

Tracy Ringolsby

July 20, 1969: The Perry Brothers Reach Baseball Landmarks

Gaylord delivers his first MLB home run for his first hit of the year in a Giants Win over the Dodgers, and Brother Jim picks up both wins in the Twins Sweep of the Pilots

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Bud Black Optimistic That Blackmon and Dahl Will Be Ready Friday

Rockies have final workout in Denver on Monday then head to Texas for exhibition games in advance of Friday season opener

Tracy Ringolsby

Look and Listen: Extra Time Gave Brendan Rodgers Time to Strength His Shoulder

Rodgers looking forward to opening of the abbreviated season Friday at the Rangers

Tracy Ringolsby

Sam's No. 3 -- It's No. 1 at Meal Time

The Antidote for Hunger Pains!

TheCowboy

Rockies 2020 Vision: A Handful of What Could Be . . .

Rockies need rebounds from Freeland, Davis, Murphy and Kemp -- and a healthy Dahl

Tracy Ringolsby

On July 19, 1924: Cardinals' Hi Bell Went the Distance Twice in Same Day

Hi Bell was the last big league pitcher to work complete game victories in both games of a doubleheader

Tracy Ringolsby

July 18, 1993 Rockies Came Up Empty Handed in Bid for Fred McGriff

San Diego wound up trading McGriff to the Braves, but still hooked the Rockies for the disaster of pitchers Greg Harris and Bruce Hurst

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Manager Bud Black Feels Good About Status of Rockies in Final Days of Workouts

Rockies are seeing progress with Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl; Both could be ready for Opening Day

Tracy Ringolsby