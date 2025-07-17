Analyst Declares Rockies as One of Biggest Winners in MLB Draft
The Colorado Rockies are in the midst of yet another nightmare season, owning a 22-74 record that is by far the worst in all of MLB.
It's even on track to surpass the mark of futility set by the Chicago White Sox in 2024, which, at the time, felt like an impossible level of poor play.
But last weekend's MLB draft was a nice reprieve for Rockies fans, who saw another wave of young talent enter the organization that they can dream on as the next generation of leaders of a playoff team in the Mile High City.
More News: Analyst Says Rockies Landed Several Potential Starters in Late Rounds of MLB Draft
With the state that the organization is in, it is absolutely imperative that the Rockies begin to string together smart, productive drafts that will yield the type of players that the team needs to get things turned around.
Armed with the No. 4 overall pick and plenty of solid selections behind it, Colorado's effort in 2025 has been met with positive reception from the league's pundits.
For MLB.com, draft and prospects writer Jim Callis broke down the five teams who acquired the best collections of talent with their allotment of picks, ranking the Rockies fourth.
"With the No. 4 selection, Colorado got the player it coveted, prep shortstop Ethan Holliday, who also ranked No. 1 on our Top 250," Callis wrote.
More News: Will Rockies Rush Ethan Holliday Through Pipeline Too Quickly?
The Holliday pick is a veritable home run for the franchise, and even if he doesn't meet his ceiling, that's still the case as long as he makes it to the Big Leagues and produces.
Adding a marketable player with massive upside at the plate, with storybook-type connections to the team and its fan base, is a win any way you slice it.
But even after Holliday, Callis was still impressed with the work Colorado did in the subsequent rounds.
"Southern Mississippi right-hander JB Middleton (second round) had the three-pitch mix, athleticism and savvy to go higher if he wasn't 6 feet tall, while Texas outfielder Max Belyeu (supplemental second) has one of the higher offensive ceilings in this year's college crop," he wrote. "Southern California third baseman Ethan Hedges (third) and UNC Wilmington first baseman Tanner Thach (eighth) are two of the more interesting college bats."
More News: Rockies Interim Manager Shares What He Wants To See From Team in Second Half
It all adds up to a crucial influx for the team's farm system, which ranked No. 18 in MLB Pipeline's pre-season rankings.
Recent first round picks Chase Dollander and Charlie Condon were their lone representatives in the top 100, but there's no question that Holliday will join those ranks soon.
For more Rockies news, head over to Rockies On SI.