Assessing Four Rockies Potential Manager Candidates from Outside Organization
The Colorado Rockies are in an extremely tough position. They're ostensibly in the middle of a rebuild, but it's in the middle of its seventh season. Since 2019, the Rockies have finished fourth in the division three times, and are on track to finish in fifth for the fourth seson in a row.
After 40 games and a 7-33 record, Colorado fired Bud Black, the winningest manager in Rockies' history. After making the playoffs in Black's first two seasons, everything was torn down to the studs, and Black was trying to stay afloat.
Unfortunately it was time a change in Denver. Warren Schaeffer took over as interim manager, and has compiled a record of 29-56.
Schaeffer will definitely get a look to become the full time manager in 2026. It's been reported by Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post that the Rockies skipper has support from inside the organization. It will ultimately depend on the front office, if it's cleared out or not.
A name that has been thrown out there and shot down is former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina. Saunders stated, "I doubt he would be considered by Colorado, mainly because he hasn't managed before."
With one name in the mix, speculation will continue with multiple familiar and successful names on the managerial market.
Skip Schumaker
Schumaker will likely be atop most teams lists of candidates. His tenure as a manager for the Miami Marlins was short lived, but impressive.
The 11 year MLB veteran made his managerial debut in 2023. After being a sought after bench coach, Schumaker came to Miami and turned the team around quickly. In his first season, the team finished above .500 for the second time since 2009. It was the first full season above .500, with the other being the 2020 season under Don Mattingly.
Schumaker's Marlins made the playoffs, but lost in the NL Wild Card Series. The first year manager would end up winning Manager of the Year.
After 2023, the Marlins changed their front office, lost 100 games and Schumaker was promptly let go. It wasn't neccesarily because of the team's performance, but that the front office wanted to bring in their guy.
Now, Schumaker is a senior advisor to the president of baseball operations with the Texas Rangers.
There will likely be a bidding war for Schumaker, including with the Rangers, should current manager Bruce Bochy retire. But it's one that Colorado should be a part of. Although the job comes with the knowledge that a manager will have to dig his way out of a big hole, Schumaker proved that not only was he willing to, but he made it possible.
The Rockies are in a worse spot, but a young manager with a lot of hype surrounding him could eb a win for the franchise, especially with Charlie Condon and Ethan Holliday on the way.
Joe Maddon
Maddon was a name quickly mentioned by Saunders, but with the caveat "that could be pure speculation."
He is a decorated manager. In his 19 years of managing, Maddon has won Manager of the Year three times, won two pennants and brought the Chicago Cubs their first World Series since 1908.
Most recently, Maddon spent parts of three years managing the Los Angeles Angels. Hired in 2020, he finished under .500 his first two seasons before being fired after going 27-29 to start the 2022 season.
Maddon would be considered because of his track record of turning both the Rays and Cubs around. It would be seen as a safe option to steady the ship in the years to come.
However, he hasn't managed in a few years and his tenure in Anaheim was not particularly well received. Although he might bring an immediate change in culture, it's hard to envision him as the next long term manager of the Rockies.
David Ross
Ross, a 15 year MLB veteran catcher, is another popular name in managerial circles. Teams love to hire former catchers, and Ross was no exception. Coming off of a World Series win in 2016, Ross was seen as the Cubs' heir apparent to Joe Maddon.
Chicago hired Ross in 2020, believing that with a lot of his former teammates still on the roster, he would mesh well as a player manager. They won the divison in a COVID shortened season, ultimately losing in the Wild Card series.
The next few seasons were mired in mediocrity for Ross and the Cubs, finishing under .500 twice in a row before finishing second in the division in 2023 without making the playoffs. Ultimately, Chicago went with a big splash at manager, leaving Ross in the rearview.
Ultimately, it seems like Ross is still well thought of in coaching circles. He will serve as the bullpen coach for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.
Again, teams seem to love the former catcher turned manager, which Ross is. However, Ross might be in the same boat as Maddon. Although he has more experience than Schumaker, his Cubs tenure was up and down. He was the manager when the team tore it down, and that might be to blame.
In the end, hiring Ross would be a "safe" move, but it might also give the appearance that the Rockies are sitting on their hands or treading water with a manager who has a career winning percentage below .500.
George Lombard
Lombard is the first name mentioned here who has zero managerial experience.
An outfielder in his playing days, Lombard starting his coaching career with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the first base coach before being name the Detroit Tigers bench coach in 2021.
He might be the most sought after first time manager this cycle, given his work in Detroit over the past few seasons. Serving as the bench coach for AJ Hinch, Lombard has learned under a former World Series winning manager.
Not only that, but he has seen up close what it's like to turn a team around. Lombard has been part of the Tigers turn around from a 96 loss team to having the best record in the American League in just three years.
He also has expereince as an outfield and baserunning coordinator for two different franchises.
Lombard might be the most exciting name on this list. A young coach with no managerial experince could prove to be what the Rockies need. Lombard could help shape the team in his vision and get out of the massive hole they're in.
Not only that, but he could be around for the long haul to manage the young talent Colorado has on the way.
Other potential names to watch for are Craig Albernaz (Guardians), Brad Ausmus (Yankees) and Jayce Tingler (Twins).
Nothing is certain yet when it comes to the Rockies search for a manager. It's unlikely that there will be any clarity until the offseason hits, when interviews begin. This is not a definitive list, but one to keep an eye on as Colorado moves forward in their rebuild.